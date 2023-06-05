Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, June 5 at 9:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .271 with a double, seven home runs and four walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (47.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (8.8%).

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year (13 of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 18 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings