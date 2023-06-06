Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 56 hits.
- Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 11.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (39.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (18.6%).
- He has scored in 21 of 59 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (72.4%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.