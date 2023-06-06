Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 56 hits.

Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 11.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (39.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (18.6%).

He has scored in 21 of 59 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 29 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

