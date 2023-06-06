Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels square off against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.

Chicago ranks 15th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 257 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .328.

The Cubs are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Hayden Wesneski (2-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Wesneski has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres L 6-0 Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres W 7-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants - Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks - 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood

