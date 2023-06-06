Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (31-30) and Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (26-33) will match up in the series opener on Tuesday, June 6 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The matchup will start at 9:38 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Cubs vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson - LAA (2-1, 5.47 ERA) vs Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-2, 4.19 ERA)

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 17 out of the 33 games, or 51.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Angels have gone 17-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (51.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels were favored on the moneyline three times in the last 10 games, but they lost each matchup.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a mark of 11-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Cubs vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

