Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .266.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 24 of 32 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (50.0%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 16 of 32 games so far this year.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.163
|.390
|OBP
|.234
|.463
|SLG
|.372
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|17 (85.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Schmidt (2-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
