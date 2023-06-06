Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (hitting .136 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .234 with two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- In 53.3% of his games this year (24 of 45), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (8.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.5%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.01 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
