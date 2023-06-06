Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 6 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this season (39 of 51), with more than one hit 16 times (31.4%).

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (29.4%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 of 51 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 29 GP 22 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

