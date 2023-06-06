The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .208 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk.

This season, Gonzalez has posted at least one hit in 13 of 29 games (44.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gonzalez has driven home a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games.

In seven of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 14 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings