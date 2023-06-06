Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seby Zavala -- batting .136 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .153 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- This season, Zavala has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 29 games (37.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (13.8%), including one multi-run game.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.152
|.211
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Yankees rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.
