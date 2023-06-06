Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 6 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .267 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 45 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 25 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

