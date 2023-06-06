Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .273 with eight doubles and 10 walks.
- Anderson is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 28 of 42 games this year (66.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In nine games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Yankees rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
