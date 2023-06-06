The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .273 with eight doubles and 10 walks.

Anderson is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 28 of 42 games this year (66.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (28.6%).

In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In nine games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 21 GP 21 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

