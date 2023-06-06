The New York Yankees will look to Aaron Judge for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The White Sox are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-175). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The White Sox have gone 4-4-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (eight of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers). Chicago's last three contests have gone under the set point total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 8.7.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with nine wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 29 of its 61 chances.

The White Sox have an against the spread mark of 5-4-0 in nine games with a line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-15 10-20 11-18 15-17 20-27 6-8

