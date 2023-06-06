How to Watch the White Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.
- Fueled by 175 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 262 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.75) in the majors this season.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.374 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Lucas Giolito (4-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.
- Giolito has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
