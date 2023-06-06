Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (36-25) will clash with Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (26-35) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, June 6. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Yankees (-145). The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (4-4, 4.08 ERA)

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 26 out of the 40 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 19-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (82.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The White Sox have come away with nine wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+275) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

