Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Yankees on June 6, 2023
Andrew Vaughn is one of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox square off at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI.
- He's slashing .253/.335/.434 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|4
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 56 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .256/.309/.507 so far this year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Schmidt Stats
- Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 13th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.
- Schmidt will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|5.2
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Reds
|May. 19
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|4.2
|6
|7
|7
|5
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.333/.422 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
