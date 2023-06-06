Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (36-25) and the Chicago White Sox (26-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM on June 6.

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (2-5) for the Yankees and Lucas Giolito (4-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those contests).

The White Sox have won in nine, or 27.3%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 3-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (262 total, 4.3 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.75) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule