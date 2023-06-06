On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .256 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (22.4%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (10.2%).

In 22.4% of his games this season (11 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 26 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings