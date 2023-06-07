The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Cubs vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.

Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 261 (4.4 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Cubs rank 25th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.09 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.266 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (1-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

None of Taillon's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Taillon has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.1 innings per appearance.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres L 6-0 Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres W 7-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants - Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks - 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller

