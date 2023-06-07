The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets (.348 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .236 with two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (25 of 46), with at least two hits four times (8.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has an RBI in 12 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 22 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings