Ian Happ -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 7 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .271 with 43 walks and 19 runs scored.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 102nd in slugging.

Happ has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.8%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has driven home a run in 15 games this year (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 29 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (31.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

