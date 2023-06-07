Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 7 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .271 with 43 walks and 19 runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 102nd in slugging.
- Happ has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.8%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has driven home a run in 15 games this year (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (31.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.7%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Barria (2-2) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
