On Wednesday, Luis Robert (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (58) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 74th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Robert has gotten a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (28.8%).

In 20.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (30.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (13.6%).

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 28 19 (61.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (39.3%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (32.1%)

