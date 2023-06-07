The New York Liberty (4-2) play the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The matchup airs on YES App and BSNX.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Liberty

Minnesota's 78.6 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 76.3 New York allows.

The Lynx have put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 40.3% from the field.

Minnesota is knocking down 33.3% of its shots from three-point range, which is 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 35.7% New York's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Lynx are 1-2 when shooting above 35.7% as a team from three-point range.

New York and Minnesota rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 1.3 more rebounds per game.

Lynx Injuries