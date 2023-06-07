Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The White Sox are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Yankees (-140). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have gone 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (eight of those games had a runline set by bookmakers). Chicago games have gone under the total four times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 8.5 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (29.4%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 5-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 62 games with a total.

The White Sox are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-15 11-20 11-18 16-17 21-27 6-8

