White Sox vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 7
Seby Zavala leads the Chicago White Sox (27-35) into a matchup against the New York Yankees (36-26), following his two-homer outing in a 3-2 victory over the Yankees, beginning at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
The probable starters are Randy Vasquez for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- The White Sox are sending Lynn (4-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.55, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
- Lynn enters this outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season heading into this matchup.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez
- Vasquez gets the nod for the Yankees and will make his first start of the season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.
