Wednesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (36-26) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at 7:05 PM (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Yankees, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Randy Vasquez to the mound, while Lance Lynn (4-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those contests).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (29.4%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won eight of 28 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (265 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule