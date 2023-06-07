Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has two doubles, seven home runs and four walks while batting .274.
- In 22 of 36 games this season (61.1%) Gomes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 36), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (44.4%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (14 of 36), with two or more runs three times (8.3%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (40.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Barria (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
