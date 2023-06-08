On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.352) and OPS (.685) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 146th in slugging.
  • In 44 of 56 games this season (78.6%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • In 56 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In 12 games this season (21.4%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 21
.265 AVG .250
.333 OBP .300
.327 SLG .298
3 XBH 4
0 HR 0
4 RBI 5
11/4 K/BB 12/6
2 SB 2
27 GP 29
23 (85.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
