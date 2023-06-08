On Thursday, Christopher Morel (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .256.

Morel has picked up a hit in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (40.9%), homering in 10.6% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has driven home a run in 10 games this season (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (59.1%), including four games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (58.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings