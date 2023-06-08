Cubs vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's contest features the Los Angeles Angels (33-30) and the Chicago Cubs (26-35) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on June 8.
The probable starters are Reid Detmers (0-5) for the Angels and Drew Smyly (5-3) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-5.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs' ATS record is 4-3-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those games).
- The Cubs have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (263 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|@ Padres
|L 6-0
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
|June 4
|@ Padres
|W 7-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
|June 5
|@ Padres
|L 5-0
|Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
|June 6
|@ Angels
|L 7-4
|Hayden Wesneski vs Tyler Anderson
|June 7
|@ Angels
|L 6-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
|June 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
|June 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs TBA
|June 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Alex Wood
|June 13
|Pirates
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
|June 14
|Pirates
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
