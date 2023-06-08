Shohei Ohtani and Nico Hoerner will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Cubs are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Angels (-135). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -135 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Cubs' ATS record is 4-3-0 over their previous 10 matchups (seven of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those games.

Chicago has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 10-12 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 61 chances this season.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 11-19 11-17 15-18 15-27 11-8

