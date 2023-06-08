The Los Angeles Angels (33-30) ride a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (26-35) at 9:38 PM ET on Thursday.

The Angels will give the nod to Reid Detmers (0-5) against the Cubs and Drew Smyly (5-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Detmers - LAA (0-5, 5.15 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (5-3, 3.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.56, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.

Smyly has registered four quality starts this season.

Smyly enters this game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

The Angels' Detmers (0-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Friday.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.15, a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.539 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Detmers has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.