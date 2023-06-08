Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .266.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Swanson has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (18 of 60), with two or more RBI seven times (11.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (53.3%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (26.7%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (30.0%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.0%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.15, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
