Jake Burger returns to action for the Chicago White Sox versus Luis Severino and the New York YankeesJune 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI against the Tigers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .265 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and eight walks.

In 53.5% of his games this year (23 of 43), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 27.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has an RBI in 15 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 20 games this year (46.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings