Thursday, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees and Randy Vasquez, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 4 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .265 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and eight walks.
  • Burger has picked up a hit in 23 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.9%, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 34.9% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 20 games this year (46.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.275 AVG .148
.348 OBP .258
.800 SLG .333
9 XBH 3
6 HR 1
12 RBI 2
10/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 17
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old righty.
