Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, June 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 35 hits, batting .200 this season with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 158th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 151st and he is 35th in slugging.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 46.2% of his 52 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (21.2%), homering in 7.1% of his chances at the plate.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (44.2%), including six multi-run games (11.5%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 27 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (22.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings