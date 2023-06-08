The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .213 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk.
  • In 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%), Gonzalez has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.7% of his games this year, Gonzalez has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.143 AVG .136
.143 OBP .136
.286 SLG .136
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
5/0 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 15
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.28, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.