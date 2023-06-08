On Thursday, Seiya Suzuki (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .260 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 32 of 47 games this year (68.1%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (23.4%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.6%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 19 times this year (40.4%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 27 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

