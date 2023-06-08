The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 4:05 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Luis Robert among those expected to produce at the plate.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 265 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.365 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Lance Lynn (4-6) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, May 31, when he tossed four innings while giving up eight earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

In 12 starts this season, Lynn has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Angels L 12-5 Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers W 3-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 6/3/2023 Tigers W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Luis Severino 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin

