Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Yan Gomes (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Angels.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .274 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- In 22 of 36 games this year (61.1%) Gomes has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has an RBI in 16 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (40.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty went five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.15 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.
