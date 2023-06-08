On Thursday, Yan Gomes (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Angels.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .274 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

In 22 of 36 games this year (61.1%) Gomes has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has an RBI in 16 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 20 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (40.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings