Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .256 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (10.2%).
- In 11 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send Severino (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
