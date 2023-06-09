The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.332) this season, fueled by 56 hits.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 61 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this year (23 of 61), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 22 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings