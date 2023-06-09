Christopher Morel is back in action for the Chicago Cubs versus Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco GiantsJune 9 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 5 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .256.
  • Morel has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).
  • Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (40.9%), and in 10.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Morel has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (45.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (18.2%).
  • He has scored in 59.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.2%.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
.212 AVG .289
.257 OBP .360
.424 SLG .800
3 XBH 9
2 HR 7
4 RBI 11
13/2 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
  • DeSclafani (4-5) takes the mound for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
