Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Christopher Morel is back in action for the Chicago Cubs versus Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco GiantsJune 9 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 5 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Giants Player Props
|Cubs vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Giants Odds
|Cubs vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Giants
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .256.
- Morel has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (40.9%), and in 10.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (45.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (18.2%).
- He has scored in 59.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.212
|AVG
|.289
|.257
|OBP
|.360
|.424
|SLG
|.800
|3
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|11
|13/2
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani (4-5) takes the mound for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.