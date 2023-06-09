Christopher Morel is back in action for the Chicago Cubs versus Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco GiantsJune 9 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 5 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .256.

Morel has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (40.9%), and in 10.6% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (45.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (18.2%).

He has scored in 59.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.2%.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .212 AVG .289 .257 OBP .360 .424 SLG .800 3 XBH 9 2 HR 7 4 RBI 11 13/2 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings