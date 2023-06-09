The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr ready for the first of a three-game series against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Oracle Park.

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.

Chicago is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 264 (4.3 per game).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Cubs rank 25th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.279 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (6-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Stroman will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Padres W 7-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants - Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks - 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo

