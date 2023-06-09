The San Francisco Giants (32-30) and the Chicago Cubs (26-36) will square off in the series opener on Friday, June 9 at Oracle Park, with Anthony DeSclafani getting the ball for the Giants and Marcus Stroman toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cubs have -105 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (6-4, 2.39 ERA)

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 31 times and won 15, or 48.4%, of those games.

The Giants have a 15-16 record (winning 48.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 5-4 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (37.5%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 11-17 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Ian Happ 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

