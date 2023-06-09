Player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:15 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 63 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .278/.332/.379 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 62 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.358/.411 so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

DeSclafani Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (4-5) for his 13th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

DeSclafani has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 4 3.0 5 6 5 2 3 vs. Pirates May. 29 7.0 8 3 3 2 0 at Twins May. 24 5.0 6 7 4 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 19 5.1 5 2 2 6 2 at Diamondbacks May. 13 5.0 5 3 3 2 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 41 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .282/.419/.468 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has recorded 57 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .291/.373/.490 on the year.

Davis brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .343 with two doubles, a triple, seven walks and five RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

