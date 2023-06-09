The Chicago Cubs (26-36) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the San Francisco Giants (32-30), at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Anthony DeSclafani (4-5) for the Giants and Marcus Stroman (6-4) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (6-4, 2.39 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (6-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 32-year-old has a 2.39 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .186 to opposing hitters.

Stroman is trying to record his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.

Stroman will try to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He will attempt for his third straight outing without allowing an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants will hand the ball to DeSclafani (4-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in three innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across 12 games.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

DeSclafani has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

The 33-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.97), 29th in WHIP (1.123), and 60th in K/9 (6.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

