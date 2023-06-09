Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has six doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .257.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 26 of 35 games this year (74.3%), including multiple hits six times (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (48.6%), with two or more RBI in six of them (17.1%).
- He has scored in 17 games this year (48.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.163
|.390
|OBP
|.234
|.463
|SLG
|.372
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .193 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.