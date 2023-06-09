Elvis Andrus -- hitting .167 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has four doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .190.

In 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%) Andrus has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (11.9%).

He has gone deep in one of 42 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (16.7%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine games this year (21.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .242 AVG .150 .329 OBP .216 .306 SLG .188 4 XBH 1 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 13/8 K/BB 16/4 3 SB 2

