Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Eury Perez) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks.
- Burger has had a hit in 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (24.4%).
- In 28.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (16 of 45), with more than one RBI 10 times (22.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 45 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|18
|.346
|AVG
|.161
|.395
|OBP
|.209
|.846
|SLG
|.323
|16
|XBH
|6
|11
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|5
|20/6
|K/BB
|26/2
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, one per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 20-year-old has put up a 2.25 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .193 to opposing hitters.
