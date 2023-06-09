The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Robert has 61 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .522, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

In 38 of 61 games this season (62.3%) Robert has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (29.5%).

In 21.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (31.1%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season (28 of 61), with two or more runs 11 times (18.0%).

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings